© Barbara Portailler
Damien M. de Vienne
is a CNRS researcher working at the Biometry and Evolutionary Biology Laboratory (LBBE
) in Lyon (France). He developed Lifemap with the technical support of the Informatics Pole of the laboratory, in particular Stéphane Delmotte and Bruno Spataro.
Exploring the Entire Tree of Life
Tree simplified from NCBI taxonomy
~800,000 species
This 'large public' tree is a reduction of the whole NCBI taxonomy. It only shows species (no strains, environmental samples, unidentified species, etc.). It displays a descritption and picture retrieved from Wikipedia when clicking on the tips and nodes.
The NCBI taxonomic tree
represents the relationships between all species/strains that have at least one sequence in the NCBI/Entrez database. It is curated and validated by expert taxonomists and is updated regularly.
