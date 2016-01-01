The author | Publication | Lifemap on Github | Help
Exploring the Entire Tree of Life

Tree simplified from NCBI taxonomy

~800,000 species

This 'large public' tree is a reduction of the whole NCBI taxonomy. It only shows species (no strains, environmental samples, unidentified species, etc.). It displays a descritption and picture retrieved from Wikipedia when clicking on the tips and nodes.

Complete NCBI taxonomy

~1.4 Million species

The NCBI taxonomic tree represents the relationships between all species/strains that have at least one sequence in the NCBI/Entrez database. It is curated and validated by expert taxonomists and is updated regularly.
Download the Lifemap-Server Virtual Machine

to explore your own trees with Lifemap
 
Creative Commons License Lifemap by Damien de Vienne / CNRS is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.
If you use Lifemap for your publications, please cite:
de Vienne DM (2016) Lifemap: Exploring the Entire Tree of Life. PLOS Biology 14(12): e2001624. doi: 10.1371/journal.pbio.2001624.